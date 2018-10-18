Citizen’s Sheriff Academy begins

Logan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Phil Bailey, center, provides hands on examples regarding a number of fingerprint-gathering techniques Tuesday evening while Behind The Badge Citizen’s Sheriff Academy participants, from the left, Gary Brown, Randy Wax, Pam Peterson and Kim Eagy look on. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Watching intently as a crime scene investigator Detective Phil Bailey demonstrated finger-print gathering and blood-testing techniques Tuesday evening, participants in a new program offered by Logan County Sheriff’s Office were quite literally on the edge of their seats and had many questions for the 29-year LCSO employee.

This hands-on experience is one of many that 14 individuals from Logan County have encountered in the past six weeks through the agency’s first Behind The Badge Citizen’s Sheriff Academy, which continues for two more weeks and will be followed by a graduation ceremony.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!