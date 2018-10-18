Benjamin Logan replacement levy makes funding stream permanent, does not raise taxes

A substitute levy for Benjamin Logan Schools on the Nov. 6 ballot is not a tax increase for residents within the district, but does make permanent the levy that’s been in place for 20 years.

Superintendent Dave Harmon told local mayors gathered Wednesday for a quarterly meeting of the Logan County Mayor’s Association that making a 3.8-mills levy permanent helps ensure financial stability for the school district, and also guarantees the school will benefit from any future business expansion and development.

The levy, which raises $1.375 million per year for the necessary operations of the school district, has been passed twice previously for lengths of 10 years each time.

The superintendent has cited high marks on the school’s recent report card from the Ohio Department of Education as evidence that constituents can trust the school will do the right thing with those levy dollars.

