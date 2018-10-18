Medication Take Back Day is Oct. 27

The Community Coalition For Opiate Relief Efforts partners with the Bellefontaine Police Department and the Mary Rutan Foundation to host a Medication Take Back event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Mary Rutan Hospital, in conjunction with a nationwide effort through the Drug Enforcement Agency.

This event will be a drive-thru event under the canopy of the hospital. During the event hours, residents can dispose of unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications.

Sharps will be accepted and are requested to be in sealed containers such as coffee jars or butter bowsl to prevent accidental punctures of the volunteers. No liquids or inhalers will be accepted.

Community CORE and health officials report a significant decrease in disposal rates at Medication Take Back events the past two years, partially because of the availability of permanent drop boxes and partially because of better monitoring of opiates being prescribed in the community.

“Regardless, we know that there are many unused prescription medications still sitting on kitchen counters, in medicine cabinets, and in other accessible locations in homes,” officials said.

“We are asking each member of our community to go home and dispose of unused, expired, or unwanted medications, Saturday, Oct. 27.”

In addition, permanent medication drop boxes are located at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, 284 S. County Road 24, Bellefontaine, available 24 hours per day, seven days a week; and at the Russells Point Police Department, 433 Orchard Island, Russells Point, available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.