FALL FESTIVITIES

• Pumpkin Walk — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, downtown Bellefontaine; various businesses participating with pumpkin displays, voting for $1 on favorite displays, with funds donated to the Logan County Farmers’ Market’s 2 Bite Program to encourage healthy eating among youths; The Photo Booth offering free digital photos of children in their costumes; community worship and live music at Sweet Aromas; evening concludes at Holland Theatre with showing of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, “best costume” contest winners announced at conclusion of movie.

• Ring of Lights — 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Blue Jacket Park; preschool through second-grade; preregistration necessary at 592-3475.

• Trick-or-Treat Outreach — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, Zanesfield United Methodist Church, 2880 Main St., Zanesfield; activities include a bonfire and free hot dogs, hot chocolate and treats for children.

• Beggars’ Night — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, in Logan County.

• Fall Harvest Party — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, Campbell Place, 356 Kent Drive, Bellefontaine; community-wide chili cookoff, hay rides, pumpkin patch and kids’ activities; make reservations for event by Oct. 20 to 592-6089.

• Middleburg Ladies Circle annual ham and turkey supper — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, Middleburg United Methodist Church, 11824 State Route 287, Middleburg; $9 adults; $4 agesd 6- 10; under 6 free.; includes all the trimmings.