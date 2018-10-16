Roof repairs approved at ILES

Reparations for alleged faulty design/installation sought

It’s going to cost more than $247,000 for Indian Lake schools to repair an ongoing leak in the roof at the elementary school, a fix the board of education maintains is necessary because of poor design and/or installation.

Buckeye Construction and Restoration LLC out of Galena was approved Monday in a regular meeting to repair a section of roof above the primary entrance and gym area at a cost of $247,261.

Funds for the project will come from the district’s capital outlay fund, Superintendent Rob Underwood said. The board maintains the leak is the result of a flawed design or installation, and has contacted the building’s architect and general contractor to seek some compensation for the repairs.

Mays Consulting firm previously filed a report to the board that indicated the leaking roof was the result of a flawed design or faulty installation, the superintendent said. That consulting firm has also designed project plans for the repairs.

A separate motion approved by the board empowers the district to file litigation if necessary in order to get paid back for at least some of the overall costs to fix the roof.

Work will begin soon, and last through the spring, according to discussion during the meeting. The elementary school building dates to 2009, and that portion of the roof has been leaking for years.

The school board declared an “urgent necessity” for the project, waiving a standard competitive bidding process.

A second bid for the work came in at more than $300,000, school administrators said.

