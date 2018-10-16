Custodian terminated for theft

Report referred to municipal court for charges

A former custodian from Benjamin Logan Schools has been fired and faces criminal charges for stealing money from a school district safe and trying to destroy any video evidence.

A resolution to terminate the contract of Jason Nicholl was approved Monday in a regular board of education meeting.

Superintendent Dave Harmon said Nicholl admitted to taking $300 from a locked safe, as well as to the destruction of a trail camera.

“The $300 was returned and the complete cost of the trail camera was paid to the district, as well,” the superintendent related in an e-mail.

Matt Robinson, Logan County Sheriff’s deputy, and school resource officer for Benjamin Logan, took a copy of the theft report that has since been forwarded to Bellefontaine Municipal Court for a review of criminal charges, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.

The school district has taken no formal position on whether or not Nicholl should be charged criminally.

Harmon called the theft a “grave error in judgment.” He “has paid a very steep price,” the superintendent said, acknowledging the paid restitution.

“It is entirely in the hands of (law enforcement) at this point,” he said.

