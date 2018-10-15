Golden grace

‘Man with the Golden Voice’ recalls journey from homelessness to fame

Ted Williams, “The Man with the Golden Voice,” delivers a faith-inspired message Sunday to a crowd at Harper Community Church, 3679 N. County Road 25, Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

About the only time there’s a crack in the rich baritone of Ted Williams’ voice is when he recalls God’s grace.

The former radio announcer and voice-over actor has been at the top of his industry, and sunk to the lowest of lows, and the Lord’s provisions sustained him through it all, he told a crowd gathered Sunday at Harper Community Church, 3679 N. County Road 25.

Williams become famous Jan. 4, 2011, when footage taken by a Columbus Dispatch videographer showed him — homeless and disheveled — reciting lines with the kind of fluency and authority typically only demonstrated by announcers in large arenas, or television studio hosts.

“I had no idea what a viral video was,” he recalled Sunday. “I thought that video of me had given everybody’s computer a virus or something. I had no idea what was going on.

“Four days later though, I was on the Today show on NBC doing the opening credits, and I had a contract with Kraft foods that pays me residuals, and $20,000 cash dollars in my pocket.”

The juxtaposition of the homeless, self-described “addicted bum,” with an appealing voice and charisma to spare became an Internet sensation, and was viewed millions of times on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.