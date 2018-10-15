Concert benefits local poverty workshop

Getting Ahead in Logan County presents “An Afternoon with The Tacketts” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Holland Theatre.

SARAH, JEFF TACKETT

The Tacketts and their band, Powell Creek Junction, have roots planted firmly in faith and family.

They present a live band performance of country favorites with a positive message while sharing God’s grace and mercy.

Sarah and Jeff Tackett are native Ohioans who live in Defiance. The Tacketts were voted 2017 Country Gospel Group of the Year in the Big CCN Christian Country Virtual Music Awards and were a top five nominee for Christian Country Group of the Year for the Diamond Awards in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

The event is an opportunity to support Getting Ahead in Logan County, a unique learning experience for individuals who are willing and are ready to create their own future focused on getting out of poverty.

Getting Ahead is a nine-week workshop designed to help people build the resources needed for a better life. The workshop will take individuals step-by-step through a discovery of oneself and the community. It’s not about how they got where they are now; it’s about what comes next to build the life they want, representatives said.

To purchase tickets for this event, visit the Holland Theatre box office or at www.thehollandtheater.org. VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available for a separate cost. Contact Jennifer Arnold at jarnold@bridgescap.org or Ben Shaeffer at (937) 592-9651 for more information.