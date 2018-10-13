Fire safety stressed at ILES

Indian Lake Elementary School students are looking for potential fire hazards in their home following a presentation by representatives of the Firefighter Phil Program during National Fire Prevention Week which was observed this week.

Lakeview Firefighter Amy Stevens helps her son Brandon Stevens, also a firefighter, put on his fire gear in front of the students. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

“Magic” Tom Rozoff and his puppet friends talked with students about many fire safety strategies in the Look. Listen. Learn. Fire Can Happen Anywhere program, using jokes and ventriloquism to tackle serious fire safety topics.

“Try to get your family to go through the house and look for things that are unsafe or hazards. Then do your best to correct them,” he said.

Firefighters from the Huntsville, Lakeview and Indian Joint Fire Departments joined students in a quiz about basic fire safety.

