Lakeview woman charged with theft from boosters, business, charity

SNYDER

A Lakeview woman has been named in indictments for stealing from the Indian Lake Boosters, Ace Propane LLC and a campaign to raise money for family who lost a child in a fatal car crash.

Tara L. Snyder, 34, of 160 State Route 720, Lakeview, was charged by a Logan County grand jury with four counts of theft, fifthdegree felonies; three counts of telecommunications fraud, fourth-degree felonies; two counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies; and petty theft, a misdemeanor.

According to reports filed with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, she was given the job of developing and printing the fall program for the boosters and changed the pricing for sponsors and instructed them to make out checks payable to her and then mail the checks to her.

She also allegedly signed and deposited checks written to Ace Propane LLC and kept proceeds from at least 280 $10 raffle tickets sold to benefit Abagail Dague’s family.

Abagail was a passenger in a car that was struck broadside June 5 at the intersection of Ludlow Road and State Route 245.

DAVIS

A long-awaited report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office cleared the way for the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue charges in the June death of a Lakeview woman.

Darrel A. Davis, 36, of 527 Walker St., was indicted this week on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department responded June 11 to a vacant lot next to the 1000 Garfield Ave., Lot 51 residence of Davis’ brother after Kierstin Johnson, 23, of Lakeview, was found unresponsive in her car around 12:20 a.m.

She was transported to Riverside Hospital in Columbus and died June 15.

The coroner’s report said she died as result of manual neck compressions which led to cardiopulmonary failure and a loss of oxygen to the brain.

Investigators report Davis and Johnson were coworkers and that Johnson had a preference for erotic-assisted asphyxiation.

Evidence was collected from the car to support witness statements.

Even so, Prosecutor Eric Stewart said Ohio law says “you cannot consent to someone killing you.”

Davis is a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition in a 2013 rape case involving a girl and was sentenced in 2014 to three years in prison. He was granted early release in October 2016.

