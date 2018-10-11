Rocking and reading

Bellefontaine Middle School band members perform during the recent BMS Rock N’ Read event which combined the school’s Title 1 Reading Night and middle school band concert. The interactive experience saw students and families participate in literacy activities that involved reading, writing, listening and speaking connected to the songs the bands played. Student speakers instructed guests on how to find the central idea of an article about Hang On Sloopy performed by sixth-grade band, find writing ideas inspired by the seventh-grade band's performance of Dr. ROCKenstein, and analyze the theme of the lyrics from Don’t Stop Believin’ played by the eighth-grade band. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS)