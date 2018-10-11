BHS Quiz Team name runner-up in TV competition

The Bellefontaine Quiz Team participated in the fall taping of the Whiz Quiz TV game show in Lima, and were named the runners-up in the final championship round of the competition against Riverdale.

Bellefontaine High School Quiz Team members, junior Ben Sailors, sophomore Lily Evans, and freshmen Miriam Irick, Justin Long, Destiny Dick and Lilly Moody won runner-up trophies in the fall season of the Whiz Quiz TV game show in Lima. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS)

The BHS team is composed of junior Ben Sailors (captain), sophomore Lily Evans and freshmen Miriam Irick, Justin Long, Destiny Dick, and Lilly Moody.

After two successful first rounds, the team returned for the semi-final round. The team defeated Marion Local in the semifinal to qualify for the championship round.

The competitions are slated to air on WTLW-TV Channel 44 at the following dates and times:

• Bellefontaine vs. Columbus Grove, 9 p.m. Nov. 1, and rebroadcast 9 p.m. Dec. 27;

• Bellefontaine vs. Coldwater, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, and rebroadcast 7 p.m. Jan. 12;

• Semi-final: Bellefontaine vs. Marion Local, 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, and rebroadcast 7 p.m. Jan. 19 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20; and

• Championship: Bellefontaine vs. Riverdale: 9 p.m. Nov. 29, 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2; rebroadcast 9 p.m. Jan. 24, 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27.