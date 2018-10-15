Domestic Violence Awareness Ceremony is Oct. 19

New Directions of Consolidated Care Inc. and the Soteria House present a community ceremony for Domestic Violence Awareness Day at noon Friday, Oct. 19, at Union Station, 613 Hamilton St., in honor of victims/survivors and their children.

The newly created Liz Parker Community Hero Award will be presented, and a free lunch will be served. Russells Point Police Chief Joe Freyhof is the featured speaker.

The Clothesline Project incorporating decorated T-shirts with words of inspiration, encouragement and victim/survivor expressions makes its first appearance as the visual display.

Call (937) 593-5777 for more information.