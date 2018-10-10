Donations for park improvements projects sought

The village of Huntsville is actively soliciting donations from community stakeholders for improvements to its village parks.

A number of improvements to the facilities and grounds at parks in the village of Huntsville have been completed by way of donations of labor and money from various private individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. Council continues to solicit donated funds or labor to repair shelter houses, fences and playground equipment at each of the three parks. (PHOTO | VILLAGE OF HUNTSVILLE)

Social media posts and other similar announcements have called on interested residents, nonprofit organizations and area businesses to pitch in on the beautification efforts at each of the three village parks.

Village officials are set to meet this week with representatives from the HondaGO volunteering program, according to discussion Tuesday in a regular council meeting.

Council is working to make all village parks, “safe, clean and updated not only for our community, but for all visitors from other communities,” council relates.

“Our town has only very limited funds, and even with some generous donations we are in need of some help.”

Prospective projects involve removing dead trees, painting playground equipment and repairing fences. Shelter houses need rehabbed at each public green space, basketball hoop poles could use a fresh coat of paint and on old grill needs removed and scrapped, council said.

Any future work adds to an already long list of projects already completed through donations of time and resources from interested parties.

In August, the basketball court near the firehouse was painted and resealed in a project funded by donations received this year by local businesses and individuals.

Read complete council news in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!