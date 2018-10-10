City council clears path for Dollar General project

Developers can go ahead with plans to build a Dollar General at the site of the old LK Restaurant and motel after Bellefontaine City Council members adopted on first and final reading a measure clearing up the title to the land.

GDP Group hopes to start construction yet this year at the vacant site on the east side of the 300 block of north Main Street.

“It’s a site that is long overdue for a face lift,” Mayor Ben Stahler said during a public hearing on the alley vacation request.

Law Director Josh Stolly explained a small 15-foot section of alley was not properly abandoned by the city years ago and the action was necessary to clear the property for development.

Council member also moved to increase the Parks Department appropriations so that a $15,000 gift in honor of the late Matthew Brady could be used for development of a dog park at Jack Martin Park.

Parks Superintendent Kris Myers said the project should go quickly.

