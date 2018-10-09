Treasures of faith

Stations of the Cross installed at St. Patrick Catholic Church

Two of the 14 Stations of the Cross are pictured that have been installed at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 316 E. Patterson Ave., as part of a larger restoration effort at the church, including another project to restore the stained glass windows. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

ALSO IN TUESDAY'S EXAMINER: Father Shawn Landenwitch of St. Patrick Catholic Church, left, and seminary intern Anthony Marcelli, who has been assigned to the church, stand next to one of the hand-carved displays that were created in Peru by an Italian company, Santa Teresita.

An effort to beautify a local church and bring back some of its history has come to fruition during the last several weeks, when 14 hand-carved and handpainted Stations of the Cross arrived at St. Patrick Catholic Church.Artisans with the company Santa Teresita, which originated in Italy but moved to Peru during World War II, created the pieces during the course of the past year on a special order for the congregation.

Father Shawn Landenwitch said the new Stations of the Cross were designed to replicate the set that once hung on the walls of the 316 E. Patterson Ave. church until they were removed around 1979-1980 during a renovation project.

The recent artwork installation is part of a larger project to restore various aspects of the church facility, which was built in 1897, replacing an earlier structure that burned in a fire.

The church leader said he is excited for generations to come to have the opportunity to be inspired by the new pieces that depict scenes from Jesus Christ’s passion and death, now displayed on the walls surrounding the worship space.

Each of the 14 works of art measuring approximately 54-inches from top to bottom were hand-carved in cedar, and the decorative frames featuring gold-fleck were made from resin poured into a mold.

“I’m impressed by all of the detail in these pieces. Many of them have 3-D elements and anywhere from five to seven people in each piece,” said Father Landenwitch, who assumed his lead role at the church May 1, 2016, after previously working as an assistant at the parish. He also leads St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point.

