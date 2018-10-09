BHS plans for homecoming festivities

Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education members were updated at their brief Monday evening meeting about homecoming week activities this week for Bellefontaine High School, which includes a parade and fireworks Thursday night.

Superintendent Brad Hall reported the homecoming parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and follows its usual route starting at the corner of Main Street and Chillicothe Avenue. The parade proceeds south on Main Street, east on Washington Avenue, and then turns south onto Harding Street to AcuSport Stadium for a pep rally.

The pep rally will feature the BHS homecoming court, cheerleaders, football team and the marching band. Fireworks will follow at dusk at the stadium.

Board members approved the following donors who contributed a total of $1,780 toward the fireworks: Quest Federal Credit Union, Liberty National Bank, Hill & Hamilton Insurance, BHS Athletic Boosters and the BHS Music Boosters.

Homecoming week festivities continue Friday evening when the Chieftains take on Jonathan Alder at 7 p.m. at AcuSport Stadium. The homecoming dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

