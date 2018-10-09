Taking shape

Nathaniel Hall, left, and Charles Handell with Link Construction Group work on the new facade for the Logan County Board of Elections Office, 225 S. Main St. It is part of a $154,610 project to improve energy efficiency and handicap accessibility to the office. A Community Development Block Grant provided $50,000 toward the accessibility work.The offices remain open during the work.Today was the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election. Absentee voting begins Wednesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)