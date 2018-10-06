Major projects on tap in 2019 OPWC paving applications

Public works funding totaling around $834,000 will pave a number of local streets next summer, including a number of main thoroughfares in Logan County villages.

Crews from the Logan County Highway Department continue work to replace a culvert on County Road 10 between county roads 154 and 142 near East Liberty. The Logan County Engineer’s Office has filed paving project applications on behalf of county villages for funding from the Ohio Oublic Works Commission for next year. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Combined, about 8.5 miles of roadway across all villages will be addressed beginning next July, according to paperwork filed by the Logan County Engineer’s Office.

Villages in Logan County each receive $75,857 in funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission, provided final paperwork is approved by OPWC next year, according to the engineer’s office.

The villages each will receive an even share of a total of $834,097 for road work including paving projects and rejuvenator application.

OPWC funds are awarded on a rotating basis, along with townships, county and city of Bellefontaine.

A total of 9,113 tons of materials will be used on all projects next year, according to the paperwork filed by the engineer’s office.

In addition to their respective OPWC allotments, villages are also utilizing county sales tax allocations to boost their road work projects.

