Barbecue bustle

Board of DD BBQ: Dan Peverly, co-owner of Port-A-Pit Bar-B-Que unloads half chickens Thursday during the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ 31st annual chicken barbecue fundraiser. The business has been a part of the local fundraiser since its inception, and this year, the crew from Edgerton was preparing a total of 3,500 half-chickens, which are cooked over charcoal, along with oak and hickory wood. “We love seeing the support here in the community,” Peverly said. “We offer the Board of DD with our lowest price for chickens all year. We appreciate all of the work they do with children and adults.” (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)