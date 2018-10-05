Honda showcases smart intersection technology

Honda’s system to help alert motorists of unseen hazards works.

A control driver for Honda is alerted of a car running a red light at Fifth Avenue and Main Street during Thursday’s demonstration of the automaker’s vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

Thursday, the automaker unveiled the system to the public, inviting business, government and civic leaders and media representatives to experience its vehicle-toeverything (V2X) communication technology at Main Street and Fifth Avenue in Marysville.

It’s part of Honda R&D Americas Inc.’s global leadership role in developing connected vehicle technology to help bridge the gap between unconnected vehicles and autonomous vehicles.

The Raymond-based team, led by Vice-President of Strategic Research Ted Klaus, installed cameras and communication technology at the intersection earlier this year partnering with Marysville and the state.

The central downtown intersection offers variables Honda needs to study how to best connect drivers with technology.

There is plenty of pedestrian and vehicle traffic and the buildings are close to the roadway. Three of the corners are home to buildings more than 100 years old.

It is hard for motorists to see around the corner and that is where the camera and connected technology come into play.

V2X can analyze and interpret movement of vehicles and pedestrians and then communicate critical information to drivers in connected vehicles.It doesn’t drive the car, but it provides visual via a heads-up display and verbal warning through the vehicle’s sound system.

With those warnings, the driver can slow or stop the vehicle.

Honda has committed to put 200 connected vehicles on Marysville’s streets, while city leaders hope to expand the technology to all of its 27 intersections controlled by lights.

They envision a total of 1,200 connected cars, trucks and emergency vehicles traveling about soon.

As the technology proves itself, intersections will be added outward from the downtown.

Marysville is on schedule to become the first city in the world to offer a community-wide testing environment.

All of the data collected will help Honda refine its system.

Klaus said Honda is not alone as other automakers are working on versions of connected technology.

It will be important for all companies to develop a common language, terminology and symbols so it becomes universally understood, he said.

Intersection collisions account for roughly 40 percent of all collisions and 20 percent of the nearly 35,000 traffic-related deaths that occur in the U.S. each year, Klaus said in his opening remarks.

Pedestrians are involved in nearly 6,000 deaths per year and the majority are at intersections, he said.

He was followed by Gov. John Kasich who said, “For the general public, the big question is ‘So what?’

“Well, it’s about saving lives and the potential of this technology is phenomenal.”

Honda "Smart Intersection" technology for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is designed to reduce traffic collisions at roadway intersections.

