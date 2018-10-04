Focus on stars

Logan County Chamber hosts recognition night

ABOVE: Chris Westhoff of the Holland Theater speaks after accepting the Max Evans Tourism award as Eddie Saunders, master of ceremony, looks on at the Logan County Chamber Stars in busines Night of Recognition at the Bellefontaie Regional Airport on Wenesday night.

ALSO IN THURSDAY'S EXAMINER: Plaques await recipients. AND: The chamber’s logo is carved on a pumpkin displayed on a table of food by YMCA Camp Willson Catering. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MIRIAM BAIER)

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s seventh annual Stars in Business Night of Recognition on Wednesday at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport was an opportunity to focus on the stars who are connecting people and improving communities.

Paul Benedetti, CEO, highlighted the revitalization and national recognition the county is experiencing.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

