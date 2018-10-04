Longtime Logan County Health District administrator set to retire

BROWN

Logan County District Board of Health members accepted at their Wednesday afternoon meeting the retirement resignation of a 34-year employee who is credited with keeping the agency in good financial standing, along with filling a number of other crucial operations roles and providing a morale boost and encouragement to staff during difficult times.

Administrator Lisa Brown is set to retire effective Dec. 28. She began working at the agency in 1984 as a medical transcriptionist in the home health program.

“She’s our hero, and we’re really going to miss her here,” Logan County Health Commissioner Dr. Boyd Hoddinott said. “It’s been great working with her for 18 years.

“I’m so proud of her work and how she’s stepped up to help lead the health district. We’ve been in good hands with her budgetary guidance.

After she moved into the administrative role years ago, it’s been like watching a flower opening up, and it’s been a really beautiful thing.”

Brown worked for 14 years in the agency’s home health program, and then moved into an administrative role for the past 20 years, serving for two years as an administrative supervisor, and then into her current administrator role, she said.

With the administrator’s upcoming retirement, members discussed splitting her position into two new roles — director of business operations and deputy health commissioner — and approved this upcoming position division, effective Jan. 1.

Members said the director of business operations position would first be posted internally. For the second position of deputy health commissioner, current Assistant to the Health Commissioner Donna Metzler is being considered to assume these duties.

