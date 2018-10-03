From the left, Bob Carder, Russells Point Police Chief Joe Freyhof, Megan Carlotta and Stacy Hubbard converse today at Gathering Grounds coffee shop, 337 E. Main St., Russells Point, as part of Coffee with a Cop day, recognized nationally on the first Wednesday in October. Washington Township Police Department were present with the Russells Point department. Officers from the BellefontainePolice Department and deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office each also hosted events this morning in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)