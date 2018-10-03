Ball sign-ups, Myeerah registrations moving to web-based platform

Effective next year, registration for Bellefontaine city league ball teams and even reservations for Camp Myeerah will be done exclusively online.

The Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District plans to move its entire process for signing up for city sports leagues to its Web site, following a complete update and overhaul scheduled to go live by Jan. 1.

“Basically, we’re taking this process from 1993 to 2019,” parks Superintendent Kris Myers told the board of trustees Tuesday in a regular meeting.

The parks district intends to contract with an online recreation management software company at a cost not to exceed $4,000 per year to optimize, and provide support for a cloud-based Internet platform that not only will make registering for all year-round sports leagues accessible anytime, but will streamline communication between coaches and their individual rosters.

“Not only will this make it easier to sign kids up, but also it will make communication between different coaches and their players much easier,” Myers said, noting that text messages and e-mails all can be sent from the platform with one click.

“This will do wonders for our office efficiency and for the communication among coaches and their teams.”

