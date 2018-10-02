Bicentennial Parade grand marshals have long connection to Logan County

One of the components of Sunday’s Logan County Bicentennial Parade was the inclusion of an honorary grand marshal from each township in the county.

Participating were:

Bloomfield — Max McGowan, a lifelong resident of Bloomfield Township who turned 81 on parade day. He is a former Shelby County 4-H Extension agent and served 17 years as superintendent of Logan County Schools.

Bokescreek — Mary Beth Stoltz of West Mansfield, a native of Henry County, who is a retired music teacher and guidance counselor. She is happily living on the farm they purchased in 1976 and enjoying retirement since 1999 after 31 years of teaching.

