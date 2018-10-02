City’s leaf pick up schedule announced

Crews from the Bellefontaine City Street Department begin the annual leaf pick up Oct. 22.

Residents should pile leaves as near as possible to the street but not in the street or curbs or on sidewalks.

Residents should avoid parking in front of piles.

Piles should be free of branches, brush and trash.

No bagged leaves will be accepted. The first-round schedule is:

• Oct. 22-24, north of Columbus Avenue and east of Main Street;

• Oct. 25, 26 and 29, south of Columbus and east of Main;

• Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, south of Columbus and west of Main; and

• Nov. 1 and 2, north of Columbus and west of Main.

The second-round schedule is:

• Nov. 5-7, north of Columbus Avenue and east of Main Street;

• Nov. 8, 9 and 13, south of Columbus and east of Main;

• Nov. 14 and 15, south of Columbus and west of Main; and

• Nov. 16 and 20, north of Columbus and west of Main.

Starting the week of Oct. 15, crews will be available for early leaf pick up.

Contact Street Superintendent Donn Volbrecht at wvolbrecht@ci.bellefontaine. oh.us or by phone at 592-1736.