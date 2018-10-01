Gold Star Mothers recognized

Harold Kerr American Legion Post 173 conducted its second ceremony honoring Gold Star Mother’s Day, recognized since 1928 on the last Sunday in September in honor of the mothers who have lost United States servicemen and servicewomen in conflict. Two local Gold Star Mothers in attendance were Sandy Lockwood of Zanesfield, mother of Gunnery Sgt. David Spicer; and Jessica Osborn of Mt. Victory, mother of Senior Airman Sean Tyler. ABOVE: Memorial balloons bearing the names of Logan County veterans killed or missing in action are released. BELOW: A color guard fires a 21-gun salute Sunday as part of the ceremony at the post home, 120 Colton Ave.