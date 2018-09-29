Determined Daniel

Local kindergartner named patient champion for Columbus Marathon, 1/2 Marathon

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon patient champion Daniel Whitsett holds his Patient Champion sign. (PHOTOS | NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL)

Riverside Schools kindergartner Daniel Whitsett is an outgoing boy with an infectious smile and a daredevilstreak who keeps his parents on their toes. He loves to run and jump, and his lighthearted and energetic personality shine through to those he meets and when he extends a foot to them in a friendly greeting, as Daniel was born without arms.

The 5-year-old Mickey Mouse lover who was diagnosed with congenital limb abnormalities, along with Pierre Robin sequence and autism spectrum disorder, has triumphed over a number of challenges in his first years of life. He was subject to extreme neglect at a young age prior to entering the foster care system, but, fortunately, he was adopted into his forever home at age 3 by his caring parents Jeff and Christine Whitsett of rural DeGraff.

Though he is nonverbal, his bright spirit and determination are quite evident, including how he has learned to balance himself well enough to walk without arms beginning at age 3.

He will be honored Sunday, Oct. 21, when he serves as one of 24 patient champions with the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at North Bank Park.

“We’re thrilled that Daniel will be honored at the marathon — our family is really looking forward to cheering on the runners,” Mrs. Whitsett said this week.

Their family also includes two other adopted sons with special needs, Quincey, age 7, and Solomon, age 3, in addition to their five grown biological children and nine grandchildren.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon patient champion Daniel Whitsett, 5, second from the left, stands next to his mother, Christine, and from the left, his brother, Quincey, 7, father, Jeff, and brother, Solomon, 3.

“When we first got Daniel, he didn’t really like to be around other people and other kids, but now he’s our little social butterfly. He has really come out of his shell, and I’m excited for him to have this opportunity.”

“He gets to wear a big foam hand to ‘high-five’ the runners during the race,” Mr. Whitsett said, noting that some of the race participants will include Daniel’s local therapists from the Mary Rutan Health Center. “I think he’ll give the runners a big reason to smile when they pass us at mile 24.”

