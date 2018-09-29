Compliments abound

Life Skills Trainers Diane Mouser, right, and Nikki Trout, pictured at the back of the line of students, have been providing some “complimentary” advice to promote positive self-esteem with students at Indian Lake Elementary School. They formed a compliment line with third-graders in Pam Scarpella’s class and encouraged students to think of character — not clothing — compliments to offer each other. “I challenge you to give three compliments a day to three different people. I think you’ll find you make a new friend and help everyone feel more confident,” said Trout. The Life Skills Training team speaks to third-graders in the fall and fourth-graders in the spring about good decision-making and consequences, self-esteem, dealing with stress, the dangers of tobacco, drugs and alcohol and other valuable behaviors. The “Life Skills Training” program is brought to Indian Lake Schools annually through Trout’s company Nitro Networks and is funded by a grant. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS )