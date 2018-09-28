3rd Vets to D.C. trip another success

The third Logan County Vets to D.C. tour was another rousing success, organizer Scott Stewart said, as the group of 49 veterans and their support staff was able to see all of the scheduled sites as well as participate in the internment ceremonies for a World War II veteran and his wife.

ABOVE: Logan County Honor Guard members Junior Goings of Bellefontaine, foreground, and Tim Spencer fold a U.S. flag at the end of commitment ceremonies for World War II veteran Jack Russell at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday. Son, Gary Russell, stands with Scott Stewart as the cremains vault is closed. (PHOTOS | CINDY TITUS)

ALSO PICTURED IN FRIDAY'S EXAMINER: Local veteran Henry Mitchell of LaRue greets Sen. Bob Dole at the World War II memorial during Saturday’s Logan County Vets to D.C. visit.

“The weather was about perfect even though there was early morning rain,” he said. “It quit and then it was overcast.”

That helped keep the temperatures down and made it easier for all.

First on the schedule was a visit to Arlington National Ceremony where the cremated remains of Jack Whan Daryle Russell and his wife, Betty Lou, were interred with a full honors ceremony conducted by Logan County veterans.

Son, Gary Russell, accompanied his parents’ remains. The Vietnam veteran told Stewart he believes his parents’ remains arefinally where they are supposed to be and that the local veterans treated him as one of their own rather than an outsider from Idaho.

Later, World War II Navy veteran Walter Matthews of Bellefontaine placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

