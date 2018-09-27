Downtown beautification preparation

Although the fall season officially began only days ago, it’s never too early to prepare for the winter season as anyone responsible for such decorating can attest. There is always much to do beginning with planning and other pre-season preparation work. Such activity took place Wednesday as the self-described “City Elfins” prepared some of the more than 140 red bows that will be used with downtown decorations for the upcoming holiday season. The volunteers, including from the left, Debbie Shellhaas, Vicky Arnold and Joanne Ritter, involved with the annual decorating have said they are looking forward to the Logan County Courthouse being available again for holiday transformation since the removal of the construction fence from around it. The 2011 holiday season was the last the structure has been decorated. Tentative plans call to begin decking the area the first full week of November. (PHOTO | FACEBOOK SUSAN FROEBE)