Meals-on-Wheels volunteers needed

LifeCare Alliance is currently recruiting individuals, companies, social clubs and schools to deliver meals during the lunch hour to older adults and homebound individuals who are medically challenged and living with a disability in Logan County.

Currently, the organizaion operates hot meal routes five days a week in Logan County, with routes needing to be filled immediately.

Individual and corporate volunteers are welcome.

The Adopt-a-Route program provides a unique outreach experience which doubles as an excellent team-building opportunity.

Volunteers may adopt a route one day a week, one day a month or any amount in between. Any level of participation will save LifeCare Alliance the cost of a paid driver. All training is covered by the organization.

When organizations and individuals volunteer to deliver Meals-on-Wheels, it makes a huge difference in the lives of people who are alone. For many clients, the Meals-on-Wheels delivery person is the only contact they encounter all day, LifeCare Alliance representatives said.

The benefits of becoming a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer include: Meeting new and exciting people who depend on volunteers for a hot, nutritious meal; promoting teamwork which serves a dual purpose of a morale booster; giving back to the community and helping older adults to remain independent in the comfort of their homes.

If you know someone who needs Meals-on-Wheels, contact the customer service department at (614) 278-3130. To learn more about volunteer opportunities offered by LifeCare Alliance, call (614) 444-MEAL (6325) or visit www.lifecarealliance.org.