Career center board approves agreements for internships

Student internships with nearly two dozen regional businesses were formalized Wednesday in a regular meeting of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center board.

Among the 22 internships are student learning opportunities in both private and public sector jobs in fields including fastcasual dining; diesel mechanic engine repair; computer technology; and health care.

Student enrollment was down for the 2018-2019 school year, according to discussion.

Administrators believe providing and expanding real-world vocational opportunities during high school will lead more high school students to consider Hi-Point and the career pathways it can provide. Lower enrollment potentially could impact local job markets as paid positions go unfilled because of a lack of qualified workers, they said.

Regarding personnel, a one-year contract with Robert Alig to provide district vehicle maintenance at a rate of $40 per hour, as needed was approved.

One-year, limited substitute teaching contracts were accepted for Heidi Barrett, academic; and Brad Jackson, agriscience, horticulture and diesel and welding labs, effective today.

