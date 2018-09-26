Grants, volunteers propel park project

State auditors: Fiscal declaration a ‘strong likelihood’ by year’s end

Current General Fund balance is $25,000 in the red

From the left, Megan Hollinger, Madi Bost and Brianna Zimmerman kneel by a mural that they recently painted on a wall of the restrooms at the DeGraff Park. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

A number of improvement projects recently have been completed at the DeGraff Park with the help of a $500,000 Neighborhood Revitalization Grant received by the village in 2016, along with the efforts of area volunteers and local funds.

The two-year state Neighborhood Revitalization Grant that was obtained through joint efforts of the village council and resident input also provided for updates to DeGraff’s storm water, sanitary sewer and water systems, while also rebuilding and paving village streets, as previously reported in the Examiner.

At the park, one of the first projects was the installation of additional pieces of playground equipment that was made possible with a Community Block Grant and a donation from the Irving “Squirrel” Linet Fund.

The Village of DeGraff is almost certainly headed for a fiscal advisory in some form by the end of the year, council members and a large contingent of residents were told Tuesday in a special meeting. Local Government Services representatives from the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office updated council concerning its ongoing financial review, and said the village has been “out of compliance,” and “unauditable” for the first eight months of this year.

The current General Fund balance is approximately $25,900 in the negative, according to discussion during the meeting. General Fund appropriations are “all over the place,” and were never entered correctly, said Belinda Miller, who attended the meeting on behalf of the Ohio auditor’s office.

She could not say whether the village would be placed under a fiscal watch or emergency, but there was a “strong likelihood” that some formal declaration would be made by the end of the year.

“Sometimes people think that when their town goes into a fiscal watch or emergency that it’s some sort of state takeover, and that is not the case,” Miller said.

