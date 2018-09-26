Pupils benefit from Pirate Power Pack Program

School radio station rolls out rebranding

More than 80 Riverside Schools students are benefiting from a new weekend food and nutrition program that has been organized by churches in the DeGraff and Quincy areas, Superintendent Scott Mann reported at the board of education’s Tuesday evening meeting.

The Pirate Power Pack Program started earlier this month, organized by a collaborative effort of the churches, the Greater Riverside Area Community Encouragers, or GRACE, and the Agape Food Pantry to offer healthy meals for pupils during the weekend.

The meals are distributed by teachers discreetly Friday afternoons or on the last day before an extended break from school.

“Since food and nutrition are so closely linked to the ability to learn, we want to make sure students have nutritious meals over the weekend, so they are ready to learn when they arrive back at school on Monday,” the organizers said in information available on the school’s website, www.riversidek12.oh.us.

“We are so thankful to the churches for organizing this program,” the superintendent said. “It’s already been such a blessing to our students.”

To sign up for the weekend meals, parents are encouraged to contact Angie Shoe at the school, ashoe@riverside.k12.oh.us, or Susie Schindewolf at suzie@schindewolfexpress.com or call (937) 538-0058.

Also during the meeting, Mann reported that the school’s radio station, WDEQ 91.7 FM, one of a handful of student-run radio stations in the state, has re-branded itself this school year as “The Pirate Crew.” Students helped to create the new station logo with a Pirate Parrot and flying “R” flag.

