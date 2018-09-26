Departments report on grants, donations

Bellefontaine’s parks and police departments have lined up donations and grants to cover a new dog park and the purchase of ballistic vests while the fire department awaits word on a grant request for a turnout gear washing machine.

Police Chief Brandon Standley and Fire Chief Andy Fissel updated members of the City Council’s Finance Committee about grants efforts while Parks Superintendent Kris Meyers told them to expect legislation clearing the way to spend donations to build a dog park at Jack Martin Park.

Donations for the $15,000 dog park have come in, Meyers reporte, but council members need to approve supplemental spending authorization so the project can start.

“This is just flow-through money,” he noted.

Standley said his department landed an Ohio Attorney General’s Office grant to purchase 10 ballistic vests.

The grant covers $5,400 of the $7,000 purchase, he said.

Fissel said his department’s pending grant application with the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation will be reviewed Friday and a decision should come within five days after.

The grant would help pay for a specialized washing machine capable of extracting cancer-causing elements that permeate turnout gear while fighting fires.

Standley also updated the committee on possible funding requests for 2019.

He said the department will most likely look to purchase another canine to prepare for Arco’s retirement.

