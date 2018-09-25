Amidon brings indie folk style to Holland stage

A decade-long touring musician and recording artist who has drawn inspiration from his growing up years surrounded by Irish and Appalachian folk music, and his young adulthood spent in New York City, Iceland and current residence in London,England, will bring his unique style of experimental folk and indie rock music to the Holland Theatre stage for a concert Thursday evening, Sept. 27.

Indie folk artist Sam Amidon, center, shown in a recent performance. The artist from London, England, presents a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Holland Theatre. (PHOTO | SAMAMIDON.COM)

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Sam Amidon performs at 7:30 p.m., showcasing his expertise on the fiddle, banjo and guitar, in the second concert of the theater’s Roots Series this fall.

“I can’t wait for the show on Thursday,” the musician said via e-mail last week. “I will be appearing with my band and we will play songs across all of my albums and beyond.”

The Vermont native said music has played an important role in his life since he was a toddler, as he began playing fiddle at age 3. He related that he then picked up banjo as a teenager.

“I grew up amidst a lot of folk music — fiddle tunes, folk dancing, harmony singing, all kinds of community-music making. In high school, I became interested in the Appalachian ballads and field recordings, and also free jazz and other adventurous musics.”

“I lived in New York City in my 20s and played in experimental indie rock bands and encountered all different kinds of musical universes. I started to sing the old folksongs I knew again, but now through collaboration with the various creative musicians I was meeting.”

“This journey took me to Iceland where I recorded three of my solo albums, and ultimately to London, England, where I live now.”

