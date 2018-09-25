BCS digs into Progress component of state report card

Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education members delved into the recently released Ohio Department of Education district report card at their Monday evening meeting, with Superintendent Brad Hall detailing the Progress component of the 2017-18 school year report.

The district earned a “B” letter grade overall for this section that looks closely at the growth that students are achieving based upon their past performances, as was reported in a report card story in the Sept. 18 Bellefontaine Examiner for a story which looked at each of the county district report cards.

This component grade is made up of four other grades that look at the progress made specifically with: all students, gifted pupils, students with disabilities and lowest 20 percent of achievement, Hall reported.

In the overall portion, BCS earned an “A” for the performance of students in math, English language arts, science and social studies using tests in grades 4 through 8 and some endof- course exams. In addition, gifted students also received an “A” and and lowest 20 percent of achievement received a “B.”

BCS also received a “C” for its Progress component specifically for students with disabilities.

“This is an area where we need to continue to improve,” Hall said. “We have some refinement of both services and instructional practices that will help us to grow.”

However, the superintendent noted that with in another section of the district’s report card, improvements with students with disabilities were evident in the Gap Closing category, where the district earned a “B” this year, compared to a failing grade the previous year.

This section examines how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for subgroups of vulnerable students — which for BCS includes students with disabilities and economically-disadvantaged pupils.

Overall, Hall reported that the district is pleased with the report card results and strives to continue targeting individual progress and a growth mindset through instructional practices.

“The Bellefontaine City School District continues to be very proud of the educational opportunities we have available for all students,” he said. “Our students take advantage of those opportunities and it is reflected in our grade card.”

