Lucas Cook, 7, left, and sister Taylor, 10, roll seed bombs Saturday as part of customer appreciation day at the Logan County Farmer’s Market.The project rolled a variety of seeds into a soil ball to be transported and planted later. The final Saturday of the farmer’s market season is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at the corner of Detroit Street and Chillicothe Avenue. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)