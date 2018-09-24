Chamber to honor Stars in Business Oct. 3

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its annual Stars in Business, Night of Recognition from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport, 3100 State Route 47, Bellefontaine.

The chamber takes this opportunity to highlight local business leaders and volunteers who positively impact the community.

Eddie Saunders from the local downtown revitalization company Small Nation is the event emcee.

Logan County Chamber of Commerce officials said the following eight award winners were selected from “an exceptional pool of nominees submitted via a community-wide survey,” as follows:

JOHNSON

• Logan County Richard Rupp Leadership Award — Tod Johnson, NEX Transport Inc. The Richard J. Rupp award is given to an individual who has made a significant impact in Logan County with his or her outstanding leadership skills. In addition, they are recognized for their commitment, vision and dedication to our community. “Great communities like ours don’t happen. It takes a magic combination of people, plans and projects as well as the timely use of all our natural and financial resources,” Mr. Rupp said.

