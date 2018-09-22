Local teens collaborate through Youth Leadership

Approximately 120 high school students from Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake and Riverside high schools embarked on a new adventure Friday by participating in the Logan County Youth Leadership 2018-19 kick-off program at Myeerah Nature Preserve, 7405 State Route 540, Bellefontaine, where they had the chance to learn more about themselves and form connections with others from the different school districts.

From the left, Bellefontaine High School student Nic Williams, Benjamin Logan High School pupils Ella Studebaker and Danielle Widmark, and Indian Lake High School students Dylan Carter and Chase Coburn brainstorm about the qualities of the “ultimate team member” by discussing some of their favorite qualities about each other Friday during the Logan County Youth Leadership program kickoff at Myeerah Nature Preserve, 7405 State Route 540, Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The morning session for the event was led by Life Reps owner Marcia O’Brien, who presented the

“Big Ideas of Leadership” through various exercises. She related that she wanted the pupils to learn about the qualities of what makes someone an effective leader and a team player.

“When you’re a leader, you’re not necessarily calling all the shots,” she said.

Participants were arranged into small teams made up of students representing each of the schools so that pupils could get to know each other throughout the morning. After working together for several hours, the students developed what they deemed the “ultimate team member” based on the positive qualities that they found in each other, such as effective communicators, “outside- the-box” thinkers and good listeners.

O’Brien said these unique personality and character traits make up a productive team with members that balance each other. She offered a personal example from her own life.

“I’ve found that I’m good at following the rules. When I’m driving, I even tend to set my cruise-control right on the speed limit,” she told students with a laugh.

“I want and need to have rules. But I’m not very good at thinking outside of the box. So someone who has that specific skill would really complement me in a teamwork setting.”

