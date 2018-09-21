Russells nearly at end of long, winding road

Local Vets to D.C. to inter WWII vet and his wife in Arlington

It’s been a long and circuitous trip for the cremated remains of World War II veteran Jack Whan Daryle Russell and his wife, Betty Lou Russell.

But the final leg of the journey began today as a group of 47 veterans, including one of their sons, escorted their remains from Bellefontaine to Arlington National Cemetery as part of the third Logan County Vets to D.C. trip.

Gary Russell, left, and Dave Russell stand next to the flag-covered cremated remains of their father, Jack, and mother, Betty. Jack was a World War II combat veteran who earned two Bronze Stars fighting in Europe. Gary, a veteran who served in Vietnam and later rejoined the Army for an eight-year stint, will accompany their remains for interment in Arlington National Cemetery. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

Originally, the couple from San Diego, Calif., wanted their ashes to be spread around Sedona, Ariz., their favorite vacation spot.

It never happen, son Dave Russell of Bellefontaine said.

He learned about it earlier this year in aftermath of two medical events in which he was clinically dead only to be revived by Bellefontaine paramedics and medical professionals in hospitals and in a helicopter.

“I’ve been there,” Dave Russell said of death. “There is a light and there is darkness. I’ve seen both.”

Doctors have told him an inoperable brain mass is the culprit, but knowing his parents’ final wishes were unfulfilled by other relatives has given him purpose and helped him focus on living.

He has worked this year to collect his father’s military history and petition the federal government to inter his parents’ remains in Arlington.

Approval came two months ago, opening the way for his brother, Gary, a Vietnam veteran, to travel with the local group and conduct a full honors ceremony Saturday at Arlington.

The first of two buses for the third Logan County Vets to D.C. trip passed under a garrison flag at Main Street and Columbus Avenue this morning. The 47 veterans and their support volunteers return Sunday.

ALSO PICTURED IN FRIDAY'S EXAMINER: Veteran Mack Hildreth received his identification badge after signing in for this year’s Logan County Vets to D.C. trip.



