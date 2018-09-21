Huffman appointed new Board of DD member

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed at their Thursday evening meeting new board member Allen Huffman and administered the oath of office.

The Bellefontaine Police Department officer and school resource officer was appointed to this position by a resolution from the Logan County Commissioners to fill the position vacated by Art Harper, who moved out of the county.

Huffman also was appointed to the ethics committee during his first meeting.

In other organizational matters, Board President Bonnie Versele was appointed to the vacant position on the executive finance committee.

Superintendent Saul Bauer provided details about the agency’s 31st annual chicken barbecue, slated for 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. To purchase $8 tickets see any employee, stop by the office or call Becky Robison at 292-3008 to place an order.

