Main entrance inaccessible Sept. 26; north entrance open

Voter registration deadline approaches

The main entrance to the Logan County Board of Elections, 225 S. Main St., will be inaccessible on Wednesday, Sept. 26, as renovation continues to the front of the building.

The office will maintain regular hours that day, and anyone visiting the office should utilize the entrance on the north side of the building.

A new glass front door is scheduled for installation Wednesday, according to information from the elections board. Work is in conjunction with Community Development Block Grant funds to make the front entrance handicap accessible.

Voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 9, and the board of elections will maintain extended hours that day through 9 p.m.

Interested voters may register in peson at the elections board office, or at of the Logan County District Library locations, and most public service offices, including any bureau of motor vehicles; or department of job and family services; the Logan County Health Department; Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Logan County Treasurer’s Office; and with the Ohio Secretary of State.

Additionally, online voter registration is available at www.myohiovote.com.

To vote in Ohio on Nov. 6, voters must be a United States citizen, an Ohio resident for at least 30 days and must register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

Ballot forms and layout were approved Thursday in a regular meeting of the elections board of directors. Sample ballots may be viewed online at the Logan County elections board Web site, logan.ohioboe.com, under the “Am I Registered” tab on the left side of the page.

Regular hours at the board of elections are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday.