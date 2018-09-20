bailing out

Bellefontaine Firefighter Ben Kennedy practices an escape maneuver during a training exercise Wednesday with Clark State Community College instructors. This maneuver involves exiting head first from a window and onto a ladder. Kennedy hooked his right arm under the ladder while reaching one rung down with his left hand. With a firm grasp and his upper body weight on the ladder, he then swung his legs around toward the ground to slide to safety. The training, which involved five firefighter extraction maneuvers, took place at a Palmer Avenue residence owned by Mary Rutan Hospital. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)