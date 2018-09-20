‘Coffee with a Cop’ serves as outreach

A national “Coffee with a Cop” celebration that takes place locally Wednesday, Oct. 3, highlights a new program started this year through the Logan County Sheriff’s Office alongside the agency’s expansion of its community outreach activities.

“Coffee & Conversation with the Sheriff” has visited various communities throughout Logan County approximately every other month this year with the help of grant funding from the United Way of Logan County, supplying free coffee and the chance for residents to get to know deputies and administrative staff on a more personal level.

After previous visits this year to the DeGraff Creamery, Homecoming Family Restaurant in Bellefontaine, Logan Acres Senior Community and the Liberty Gathering Place in West Liberty, the Oct. 3 session is slated for 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Sweet Aromas, 120 E. Court Ave., Bellefontaine.

Several other local law enforcement organizations also have events planned for that morning.

“We’ve been stopping out in our villages throughout the year to chat with residents,” said Andrea Rodenberger, who has stepped into a new role as LCSO public relations/community outreach coordinator this summer, in addition to her duties in criminal case management working with detectives.

“I think at first, people weren’t sure what to expect with the coffee events, but now we’re receiving a great response. We were recently at Logan Acres for a session, and had the chance to have coffee with residents and also their families who were visiting.

“It gives people that one-onone face time with some of our administration and others that is sometimes hard to get during the regular work day. Setting aside time to connect with our community has been a goal of ours.”

National Coffee with a Cop celebrated throughout Logan County as follows:

• Russells Point Police Department and Washington Township Police Department — 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, Gathering Grounds, 337 E. Main St., Russells Point ; area residents encouraged to invite their friends and neighbors, learn about the efforts of local law enforcement to keep the community safe. “We encourage you to ask questions and share your concerns. There will be no agendas and no speeches,” representatives said on the event Facebook page.

• Bellefontaine Police Department — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, McDonald’s, 1780 S. Main St.; join the police chief and other Bellefontaine Police Department officers for a community update and the department’s efforts to make the community a safer place for local families.

• Logan County Sheriff’s Office — 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, Sweet Aromas, 120 E. Court St., Bellefontaine, free coffee and muffins offered and the chance to meet with a variety of sheriff’s office staff, including administration, road deputies and corrections officers.