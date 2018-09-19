Personnel, appropriations approved

Personnel matters, including hiring a new full-time educator, and annual appropriations were approved Tuesday in a regular meeting of the West Liberty-Salem school board.

General Fund appropriations for fiscal year 2019 were set Tuesday at $14.1 million. Last year’s General Fund appropriations totaled about $13.4 million.

Total appropriations total $17.7 million, about $37,000 less than last year, according to action taken during the meeting.

Overall, about $16.3 million was actually spent in 2018 fiscal year.

A five-year forecast is scheduled to be presented at the next regular meeting, according to a presentation Tuesday.

Betsy Kale was hired as a full-time elementary school teacher on a one-year contract.

A substitute bus driver contract was accepted for Tom Eichhoff.

Four resident educator mentors will be paid out a combined $1,600 for their guidance to resident educators in training.

Stephanie Spencer and Jess Haney received $1,000 and $750, respectively, for their work with two candidates each. Nichole Spencer was paid $500, and Jenny Patton earned $250 for mentorship work.

