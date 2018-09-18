Area schools delve into report card data

Overall letter grades included for first time

ABOVE: Area residents can view their district and school building report cards online at the Ohio Department of Education’s website, www.education.ohio.gov. BELOW: The graphic shows the weight each report card component receives toward a district’s overall letter grade. (SCREENSHOTS | EDUCATION.OHIO.GOV)

As area students headed back to classes in recent weeks, district officials from each of their schools serving Logan County also have been busy analyzing data provided in the Ohio Department of Education’s 2017-18 district report cards that were released Thursday.

For the first time, ODE officials said this year’s report cards feature overall letter grades for districts and school buildings.

The overall grade is calculated by using results in the six component measurements:

Achievement (with a 20 percent weight toward the overall grade), Progress (also with a 20 percent weight), and the remaining components with a 15 percent weight each: Gap Closing, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers (previously known as K-3 Literacy Improvement), Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success.

Across the state, more than three-quarters of districts received a “C” or higher, with more than a third receiving a “B” or higher. School districts in Logan County each earned either “B” or “C” overall ratings, according to the reports available at the ODE website, www.education.ohio.gov.

“The overall grades provide a quick snapshot of district and school performance,” Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction, said in a release. “But they don’t tell the whole story. It’s crucial that we dig into the data to ensure we tend to the needs of each child in Ohio.”

