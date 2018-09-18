Missing ILHS Class of 1968 composite photo replaced

A missing 1968 Indian Lake High School graduating class composite was replaced Monday in a regular school board meeting, following a donation by three alumni.

Mary Anne Parish, left, and Diana Centers present a 1968 graduating class composite photograph Monday to the Indian Lake school board, to replace a missing photograph. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Mary Anne Parish and Diane Keysor Centers presented the new composite photograph to the board after it had gone missing from the hallway. Cindy Listeon Herndon was also acknowledged in the board agenda as having been a part of the replacement.

It is not known exactly what happened to the previous class composite, or when exactly it went missing.

The photograph likely had been “borrowed” for a class reunion, and never returned, the graduates surmised.

Mrs. Centers credited Ms. Parish for executing the replacement composite photograph made from a classmate’s smaller copy.

“Mary Anne got it done. I came along so she didn’t have to be alone,” she said.

The photograph will be placed in its rightful location in the high school hallway between composites of the classes of 1967 and 1969, board members were told.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the 1968 graduating class.